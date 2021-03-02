Report: Fatal shootout began when suspect fired on police

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An exchange of gunfire between a police officer and two brothers who were shot and killed on a road near Sebeka began when one of the suspects opened fire on the officer and a sheriff's deputy, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a report released Tuesday.

Authorities say brothers David Savela, 42, and Michael Savela, 36, both of Sebeka, were killed Saturday night in the shooting that that happened after a traffic stop in North Germany Township. Wadena County Sheriff's Deputy Troy Mayer attempted to pull over David Savela for speeding, resulting in a brief pursuit that ended when Savela tried to spin his vehicle around and became stuck in the snow, authorities said.