Report: Ex-gaming head engaged in prohibited political acts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The former chairman of the Illinois Gaming Board allegedly engaged in prohibited political activity while heading the agency that regulates gambling.

In a May 31 report released Wednesday, the Office of Executive Inspector General said Don Tracy made "loans and contributions either directly, or through his wife, to political committees" in violation of state law.

Tracy was named the Gaming Board's chairman by former Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2015. Tracy, whose term was to end July 1, resigned in mid-June. The Springfield lawyer told the Chicago Tribune the report was "baseless speculation."

Tracy says he was not involved in negotiations over the gambling expansion legislation passed this year, though Gaming Board staff did provide technical assistance in drafting the bill.

The inspector general's office recommended Gov. J.B. Pritzker take action he deemed appropriate. Tracy says Pritzker didn't ask him to resign. The governor's office had no comment.