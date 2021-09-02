Report: Child sex abuse found across major UK religions

LONDON (AP) — An inquiry investigating child sexual abuse in a wide range of religious organizations and settings in England on Thursday found “shocking failures” in how many religions handled abuse allegations, with victim-blaming and abuse of power by religious leaders often contributing to under-reporting.
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse looked into child protection in 38 religious organizations in England and Wales, including Jehovah’s Witnesses, Baptists, Methodists, Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Sikhism and non-conformist Christian denominations. It took evidence from two weeks of public hearings held earlier this year.