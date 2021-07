OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — More than 94% of Washington’s recent COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been among not fully vaccinated people, according to a new report from the state Department of Health.

The data released Wednesday shows that between February and June, residents 12 and older who weren’t fully vaccinated made up about 97% of COVID-19 cases, 96% of hospitalizations and 94% of deaths in the state, The Seattle Times reported.