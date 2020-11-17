Remains found in 1988 identified as West Virginia fugitive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Remains found in Ohio in 1988 have been identified as a West Virginia fugitive, authorities said.

DNA testing was used to identify the remains as John Paul Devaughn, who was wanted for parole violations in West Virginia, WDTV-TV reported, citing the U.S. Marshals Service.

Devaughn was convicted of murder in Ritchie County in 1983, served nearly five years in prison, was released on parole and then escaped his supervision, according to the U.S. Marshal Service. He’s been considered a fugitive since October 1989.

The Marshals Service began helping search for Devaughn in January 2011, but suspected he might be deceased and collected DNA from a relative in 2015. The sample was submitted to a company that helps resolve missing person cases and it notified the Marshals Service on Nov. 13 of a match to unidentified remains found in Portage County, Ohio in 1988.

The remains also had a leather bracelet with “John” printed on it, said officials, who notified Devaughn's family of their findings.