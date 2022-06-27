Relicensing for Idaho Power's Hells Canyon Project advancing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho public utility’s nearly two-decade effort to renew its license for a three-dam hydroelectric project on the Snake River on the Idaho-Oregon Border is moving forward with federal regulators announcing plans to update an environmental study.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission this month said it will prepare a supplemental Environmental Impact Statement to consider new developments since it completed the 2007 document for Idaho Power’s Hells Canyon Project. The commission expects to complete the supplemental review that includes a draft and public comments in late 2023.