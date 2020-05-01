Release: Prison officer gave inmate nude photos, food

PELZER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina correctional officer was accused of sharing nude photographs and contraband foods items with an inmate authorities said.

Kashaila Danei Hawthorne, 28, was arrested Wednesday and charged with providing contraband to a prisoner and misconduct in office, news outlets reported.

Hawthorne worked at the Perry Correctional Institution in Pelzer, according to a Friday press release from the Department of Corrections.

The release said Hawthorne gave the inmate nude photographs on a cell phone and prohibited food items on or between Jan. 1 and April 29. An arrest warrant said Hawthorne also kissed the inmate several times.

The department said Hawthorne was fired after her arrest. It's unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.