Reissues planned for 'Mambo Kings' and other Hijuelos novels

NEW YORK (AP) — From the moment the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Oscar Hijuelos died in 2013, at age 62, his wife Lori Carlson-Hijuelos has been on a quest to make sure he wasn't forgotten.

“Every day this has been my mission,” she said Thursday upon the announcement by Grand Central Publishing that new paperback editions of “The Mambo Kings Play Songs of Love” and other titles by Hijuelos, the first Hispanic to win the Pulitzer for fiction, will be published over a two-year period starting in 2023.