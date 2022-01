MILFORD — Motorists should expect lane closures over Washington Bridge between Stratford and Milford as rehabilitation work on the structure begins this week.

The work is expected to continue for most of 2022.

The state Department of Transportation announced the rehabilitation work on the bridge — which carries Route 1 over the Housatonic River — last year. The work was awarded to Plantsville-based Mohawk Northeast, Inc. at a cost of $13.5 million and is scheduled to be finished in late November.

State DOT officials said there will be intermittent lane closures on Route 1 and temporary deviations of the drawbridge operation.

Under this temporary deviations to the operating schedule, the western (Stratford side) leaf span may remain in the closed position and the eastern leaf span will operate from Jan. 4 to June 30.

According to state DOT officials, the U.S. Coast Guard will announce the temporary change to the bridge operating regulation in the local print news and broadcast notices to boaters. The bridge will remain passable to boat traffic for the duration of the project.

“The Contractor shall always maintain U.S. Route 1 bridge operations to marine traffic, restricted by single leaf closures,” according to the DOT. “The times when the channel is restricted by one inoperable leaf will be limited to 178 days of single leaf closure any time through June 30 and 119 days of a single leaf closure any time between July 11 and Nov. 30.”

Motorists can expect lane closures on Route 1 between Orchard Street and Riverside Drive. The allowable work hours are Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.; Friday and Saturday between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.; and Sunday to Monday between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The project primarily consists of structural improvements to the bridge. The superstructure (topside of the bridge) will be rehabbed in four stages, according to DOT.

Pre-Stage 1 consists of the rehabilitation of the center of the bridge. Stage 1 consists of the rehabilitation of the north side of the bridge. Stage 2 consists of the rehabilitation of the center of the bridge. Stage 3 consists of the rehabilitation of the south side of the bridge.

The contractor will also perform rehab work on the bridge’s underside while the superstructure work is ongoing, DOT said.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com