BETHLEHEM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire environmental regulators want more answers after a leachate spill at a Bethlehem landfill this spring.

More than 154,000 gallons of the liquid that is pumped out of landfills after rain runs through trash overflowed at the Casella landfill in May, New Hampshire Public Radio reports. The company said the spill was caused by a mechanical failure and was contained by a holding pond.