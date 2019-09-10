Regulators hold meeting on nuclear plant decommissioning

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission will be holding a public meeting in Brattleboro to discuss practices for community and citizen advisory boards related to nuclear plant decommissioning activities.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Democratic candidate for president, says Tuesday night's meeting is one of ten such meeting planned around the country in communities affected by nuclear decommissioning. He says communities impacted by decommissioning "deserve a role in shaping decommissioning plans as they bear the brunt of the safety, environmental, and economic impacts of plant closure."

The Vermont Yankee nuclear plant in Vernon closed in 2014. Demolition company Northstar bought the plant in January and plans to demolish it by 2026.

The NRC's public meeting takes place at the Brattleboro Area Middle School from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.