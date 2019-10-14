Regulators ask for expedited power grid reliability study

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Utility regulators from three states used nearly identical language in letters urging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to speed up its study on the effects of upcoming coal-fired power plant closures on the U.S. power grid.

The Billings Gazette reports the language appeared to originate from the American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity, a coal lobbying group.

FERC is studying whether the U.S. energy grid would remain reliable with the closures and whether the government should subsidize some energy sources.

The letters asking FERC to expedite the study were signed by Montana Public Service Commission Chairman Brad Johnson, Wyoming PSC Chairwoman Kara B. Fornstrom and two members of Alabama's PSC.

Johnson told the Gazette the letter was given to him to sign by the Montana PSC communications director, but he agrees with its content.

