Registration open for Milford Art Council’s summer theatre camp

Registration is now open for four sessions of Milford Art Council's Summer Theatre Camp, presented by and in partnership with Pantochino Productions.

Beginning July 6, each session of Summer Theatre Camp is a unique five-day experience. In this time, campers will learn, rehearse and perform an original musical written expressly for Pantochino.

There are no registration fees, no advertising obligations and no hidden fees. Parents and families can see the performance without any ticket cost. There also are discount rates for campers booking multiple weeks or for siblings attending camp together.

To register, or for more information, visit milfordarts.org.