Registars in session Oct. 1

Registrars will be in session on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Registrars of Voters office, Parsons Municipal Office, 70 West River Street, Milford, to complete the preliminary voter list.

For more information, visit ci.milford.ct.us/registrars-of-voters.