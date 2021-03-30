Reforms to Texas' energy grid begin moving after blackout

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' power grid that buckled during February's deadly winter storm would operate under new oversight and mandates that power plants prepare for more extreme weather under proposed overhauls Tuesday that moved closer but are still far from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.
Six weeks after more than 100 people died in subfreezing weather in Texas, including many of hypothermia, both the GOP-controlled House and Senate have now passed sweeping reforms that lawmakers say would prevent a repeat of the widespread blackouts that spiraled into one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.