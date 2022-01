The Milford, CT, Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, in partnership with the City of Milford Mayor Benjamin G. Blake’s office, will virtually host, the chapter’s 35th annual Reflections: A Tribute to the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., event, on Monday, Jan. 17, beginning at noon.

The chapter’s members have always brought Greater Milford area residents together to honor the life, and the legacy of Dr. King.

The speaker for the 2022 event is the Rev. Philippe E.C. Andal, M. Div., who is also the senior pastor of the Community Baptist Church, in New Haven.

The members of the Milford, CT, Chapter of The Links Incorporated, invite the community to join them for an afternoon of programming, and points from special guests including U.S., Connecticut, and local, and Milford area elected officials.

The event, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will be virtual.

The event will also be available via zoom online at bit.ly/MLKWebinar.

The Links, Incorporated, is an international, not-for-profit corporation that was established in 1946.

The membership consists of more than 16,000 professional women of African descent in 292 chapters.

The chapters are located in 41 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and the U.K.

In the United States, The Links Incorporated, is one of the oldest, and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women, who are committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture, and economic survival of African Americans, and other persons of African ancestry.

The Links, Incorporated, also has a long tradition of promoting, and engaging in educational, civic, and inter-cultural activities that enrich the lives of members of the Black community at large.

The Links, Incorporated, annually impacts the lives of more than three million people at home, and abroad.

The members of the Milford, CT, Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, are committed to serving its local communities with grace, and a spirit of sisterhood.

Since the chartering of the organization in May of 1986, its members have been dedicated to volunteerism, and service while doing their part to improve the lives of families, and the community at large in the Greater Milford area.

The members of the organization’s focus on U.S., international, and health issues, the arts, and the members’ commitment to serving the youth in the area, is something that the organization is proud of as the organization strives to do good, and make a difference in the community.