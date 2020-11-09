Recounts scheduled for legislative races, executive council

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Recounts have been scheduled for 15 legislative races and one for the Executive Council, the New Hampshire secretary of state's office said.

Recounts were starting Monday for the state Senate in District 11 and for the House for Hillsborough District 34

Other recounts have been scheduled through Wednesday, Nov. 18. They include Senate districts 9 and 12, and 11 House districts.

Last week, Republicans won majorities in both chambers of the New Hampshire Legislature, returning the state to same scenario it faced four years ago: GOP control at the Statehouse and Democratic dominance of the Congressional delegation.

The Executive Council race facing a recount is District 5, in southern New Hampshire, where Democrat Debora Pignatelli lost to Republican David Wheeler. Both are seeking a sixth term on the council.