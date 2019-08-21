Records: 4 lawmakers claim max retroactive allowance

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Records from a legislative agency show four Alaska lawmakers received the maximum allowable daily allowance for the time between the end of the regular session in May and passage of a state operating budget.

A 2018 law says if an operating budget is not passed by the 121st day the Legislature is in session, lawmakers cannot collect an allowance until the budget passes. The 121-day mark was reached May 15. The budget passed during a special session June 10.

The Legislative Council authorized retroactive payments of $302 per day to lawmakers requesting them for days they were in Juneau for the special session before the budget passed.

Legislative Affairs Agency records show Sens. Mia Costello and Donny Olson and Reps. David Eastman and Neal Foster requested payments for each day.