Raw sewage spill forces Southern California beach closures

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A spill of approximately 4 million gallons (15 million liters) of raw sewage has forced health officials to close more than 16 miles (26 kilometers) of ocean and bay water areas in Orange County.

The Los Angeles Times reports Friday the spill was caused by a broken force main at the Ben Brown Golf Course in Laguna Beach. The broken main was first reported Wednesday afternoon.

The ocean and bay water areas are closed from Crystal Cove State Park in Newport Beach to Poche Beach at the Dana Point and San Clemente border in Orange County.

The affected areas will be closed until the water quality reaches state standards. Exposure to untreated sewage can result in serious illnesses.

