Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign

MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge.

John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running television sitcom, "Cheers," is chairing the Milford United Way's campaign. By focusing on the three pillars, this year the group is taking a different fundraising approach than previously, according to Barry Berman, Milford United Way executive director. The program officially launched Tuesday with a kick-off event at the Milford Arts Council.

"When they asked me, I said yes because what they stand for, helping people in the community, was a no-brainer," said Ratzenberger.

Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health were tabbed, Berman said, as these issues remain a significant struggle for many in the community.

"For the first time, we are going to focus on three core issues that are most pressing in Milford after extensive research," Berman said.

Though the annual campaign is underway, the organization is continually fundraising to support its efforts, he said.

"During the holiday season people help people more, so we're hoping that the launch stimulates that and gives us a jump-off point," he said. "What's happening is that people can't afford nutritious food on the table, (or) they are using rent money to pay for food, so they don't have enough money for rent or mortgages. And not just because of the pandemic, but mental health challenges have been shooting through the roof."

The organization is also helping lead the fight against stigmatization of mental health struggles, Berman said.

The campaign does not have a total fundraising goal. Berman said the goal is having an impact in the community.

"We are also interested in making sure the people who need these services know where to go," he said.

Besides donating to organizations that deal with the three core issues, Berman said United Way could also develop its own programs.

"If other organizations don't fulfill the need, we are going to look and see whether we can help," he said. "We are looking at a spectrum of ways we can impact food insecurity, housing instability and mental health challenges."

Part of the campaign is to bring to the Milford community's attention that these issues are affecting their neighbors, friends and family, he said.

"Sometimes people are unaware of that, and Cynthia Conrad (chief development officer) and I want to make people aware that there is a real need here in Milford," said Berman. "If we can make people aware, they will hopefully go to the next level and help us help those people through organizations, other programs, or directly."

Aside from his years playing mailman Cliff Clavin, Raztenburger is also well known for voicing several characters in Pixar Animation Studios' feature films, including Hamm in the "Toy Story" franchise, The Abominable Snowman in the "Monsters, Inc." franchise, Mack in the "Cars" franchise, and The Underminer in "The Incredibles," among others.

"John is very genuine and cares a lot about what's going on in Milford," said Berman. "I think what he represents for us is here we have a very well-known celebrity who is advocating for Milford, and many people who know him and have followed his career will add some excitement to the campaign, some authenticity to it."

"When somebody like John gets involved, I think people will take notice," he added.