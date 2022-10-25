Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge.
John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running television sitcom, "Cheers," is chairing the Milford United Way's campaign. By focusing on the three pillars, this year the group is taking a different fundraising approach than previously, according to Barry Berman, Milford United Way executive director. The program officially launched Tuesday with a kick-off event at the Milford Arts Council.