Rapid City police arrest man accused of beating death

Rapid City police have arrested a man accused of severely beating three people, killing one of them.

Police arrested Allac “AJ” Dismounts Thrice, a 28-year-old from Rapid City on Thursday afternoon in Box Elder, the Rapid City Journal reported. He is charged with both murder and attempted murder charges.

He allegedly killed Richard Montanez, a 39-year-old from Rapid City, and left two women in “critical condition with life-threatening injuries,” according to the Rapid City Police Department.

Police Chief Don Hedrick said that investigators believe that Dismounts Thrice knew the victims.

Dismounts Thrice could receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole if he is convicted of the murder charge.

Rapid City has seen an uptick in murders this summer, with police reporting five murder victims during the month of August.