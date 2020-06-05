Rand Paul endorses Sethi in Tennessee GOP US Senate bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sen. Rand Paul endorsed Manny Sethi on Friday in his Republican bid for an open U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee.

Sethi’s campaign announced the endorsement in the contested race to replace Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is retiring.

Sethi’s main opponent is former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty, a Nashville businessman whose endorsement from President Donald Trump has been the centerpiece of his campaign ahead of the Aug. 6 primary election.

Paul praised Sethi for supporting Trump but also said the Nashville trauma surgeon is a “physician, not another politician.”

“Tennessee deserves a true conservative who supports President Trump, is pro-liberty, and will fight out-of-control federal spending," Paul said in Sethi's news release. “I believe Dr. Manny is the right choice, like me, he’s a physician, not another politician. We need more outsiders in Washington, and I’m proud to endorse him today.”

On the Democratic side, Nashville attorney and former Army helicopter pilot James Mackler is the main contender in the Senate contest.

Republicans have held both Tennessee seats in the Senate since 1994.