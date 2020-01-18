Rally goers 'Rise and Roar' in NYC as part of Women's March

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of people of began gathering in New York City on Saturday as part of the nationwide Women's March rallies.

The fourth annual marches in the city focus on issues including climate change, reproductive rights, pay equity, immigration reform and LGBTQ rights.

People were gathering for separate late morning rallies in Manhattan. Groups gathering at Foley Square and Columbus Circle plan to converge at Times Square Saturday afternoon as part of a “Rise and Roar” rally.

There were marches scheduled Saturday in more than over 180 cities.