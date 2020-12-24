Raise your mittens: Outdoor learning continues into winter DAVID SHARP, Associated Press Dec. 24, 2020 Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 10:31 a.m.
In this Monday, Dec. 8, 2020 photo, Cindy Soule's fourth grade class heads outside to study snowflakes at the Gerald Talbot School, in Portland, Maine.
In this Monday, Dec. 8, 2020 photo, fourth grader Falis Asair, right, makes notes about snowflakes during an outdoor class at the Gerald Talbot School, in Portland, Maine.
In this Monday, Dec. 8, 2020 photo, a fourth grade class uses upside-down buckets for seats as they study outside at the Gerald Talbot School, in Portland, Maine.
In this Monday, Dec. 8, 2020 photo, fourth grader Falis Asair makes notes while wearing gloves during an outdoor class at the Gerald Talbot School, in Portland, Maine.
In this Monday, Dec. 8, 2020 photo, Khalit Ibrahim looks at the view through a magnifying glass during a study of snowflakes at the Gerald Talbot School, in Portland, Maine.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Cindy Soule’s fourth graders in Maine's largest city have studied pollination in a community garden. They solved an erosion problem that was damaging trees. They learned about bear scat.
Then came a fresh layer of snow and temperatures that hovered around freezing — but her students were unfazed.