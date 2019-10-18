Racing commission to wait on Pope County casino license

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Racing Commission says it will wait for the outcome of two lawsuits before considering applicants for a casino license in Pope County.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the panel made the decision Thursday.

Arkansas voters have legalized four casinos to be located in Jefferson and Pope counties and at racetracks in Hot Springs and West Memphis. The Pope County project has been stalled by the lawsuits and questions over the awarding of a casino license.

One lawsuit was filed by a Mississippi company whose application for a license was rejected, while another lawsuit challenges the Pope County Quorum Court's endorsement of another applicant.

