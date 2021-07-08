Racial bias reports threaten Tulane med school accreditation

Associated Press (AP) — Allegations of racial discrimination in the Tulane University School of Medicine's Graduate Medical Education program have prompted an accrediting organization to put the school on probation.
The move by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, which provides training for new doctors through hospital residencies, comes months after a Black faculty member filed a federal lawsuit alleging instances of bias in recruiting and promotion. She also alleges that retaliatory actions were taken against her for complaining about the discrimination, which the dean of the medical school has denied.