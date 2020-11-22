Rabid cat bites animal control officer in New Jersey

HAMILTON, N.J. (AP) — A rabid cat bit an animal control officer in New Jersey last week, authorities said.

Police said in a news release that the stray cat was found Wednesday in Hamilton Township. the Press of Atlantic City reported.

Atlantic County authorities said the cat bit the animal control officer as he was removing it from the road.

County spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said the cat was taken for evaluation and was euthanized due to the extent of its injuries. The state lab confirmed that the animal tested positive for rabies Friday.

The animal control officer has been treated for rabies exposure, Gilmore said.

Officials urge residents to avoid feeding or touching feral or wild animals and encourage them to keep rabies vaccinations of their pets up to date.