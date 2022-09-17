Queen's death is reminder of disappearing WWII generation DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press Sep. 17, 2022 Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 10:45 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of27 FILE - Princess Elizabeth of England talks to Private Rupert John Worth during a visit to Bedford, England on Feb. 14, 1946. AP Show More Show Less
2 of27 FILE - A section of the gigantic crowd which assembled in Parliament Square to celebrate VJ Day, in London, Aug. 15, 1945. Show More Show Less 3 of27
4 of27 FILE - Britain's Princess Elizabeth sits at the driving wheel of an ambulance in April 1945 after completing a course of driving instruction at the A.T.S. Center to be an officer. During WWII, young Princess Elizabeth briefly became known as No. 230873, Second Subaltern Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor of the Auxiliary Transport Service No. 1. After months of campaigning for her parents' permission to do something for the war effort, the heir to the throne enthusiastically learned how to drive and service ambulances and lorries. She rose to the rank of honorary Junior Commander within months. AP Show More Show Less
5 of27 FILE - Princess Elizabeth makes her way to saluting base where she will watch the march past of some of the eight thousand Girl Guides on parade in Hyde Park, London, on May 19, 1946. Show More Show Less 6 of27
7 of27 FILE - Air raid damage scene near London Bridge, in the City of London on Sept. 9, 1940. Show More Show Less
8 of27 FILE - British troops cheerfully wait in a carriage for the first stage of their trip to the western front by train, in England, Sept. 20, 1939. LEN Puttnam/AP Show More Show Less 9 of27
10 of27 An information board with a photo of Henriette Hanotte stands next to the local church in the center of the town of Bachy, France, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Hanotte was a Belgian resistance member during World War II and from the age of nineteen aided the escape of nearly 140 airmen from occupied Belgium into France as part of the Comet Line. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of27 FILE - Men from British Minesweepers operating off the Normandy beachhead enjoy their first shore leave, June 15, 1944. Left to right are: Telegraphis E.F. Guyatt, of Putney, Signalman E.Y. Hammonds of Woodford Essex, and Wireman V.J. Howe of Romford Essex, on the grass with their picnic age. Show More Show Less 12 of27
13 of27 FILE - British Chelsea Pensioners who are veterans of the World War II Battle of Normandy, codenamed Operation Overlord, and D-Day pose for a group photograph during a D-Day 75th anniversary photocall at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, Monday, May 13, 2019. The 75th anniversary of D-Day is on 6 June, pictured are from left: Roy Cadman, James George, Bill Fitzgerald, Ernie Boyden, Frank Mouque, George Skipper, Arthur Ellis. D-Day saw some 156,000 U.S., British and Canadian forces landing on five beaches along a 50 mile (80 kilometer) stretch of France's coast, supported by thousands of ships, landing vessels, planes and gliders, and with inland help from French resistance fighters. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
14 of27 FILE - British troops wounded is assault on Normandy arrive back in Britain. Wounded British troops leaving the landing ship on which they were brought back from France, June 14, 1944. AP Show More Show Less 15 of27
16 of27 FILE - Symbolic of the united spirit with which the Allies are forging the liberation of France from the Nazis, American and British flags march with the Tricolor of France in Cherbourg on the annual observance of Bastille Day, July 14, 1944. These British Tommies drew vociferous applause from the citizens of the Normandy port as they paraded the streets of the city. AP Show More Show Less
17 of27 FILE - A young admirer tries her hardest to break away past a soldiers rifle, and reach the Royal Coach, as the King and Queen drove towards the House of Lords for the opening of Parliament in London on Aug. 15, 1945. Show More Show Less 18 of27
19 of27 FILE - Britain's Princess Elizabeth, a Junior Commander in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, receives a clock presented to her by her old associates at the camp where she received her early training, during a ceremony at the No. 1 M.T. Training Center, in Camberley, England, Aug. 3, 1945. Show More Show Less
20 of27 FILE - A smiling Queen Elizabeth II passes in front of British veterans during a ceremony in Arromanches, France, June 7, 1984 for the 40th anniversary of the D-Day landing. Arromanches was the first Normandy port to be liberated by the Allied forces. Duclos/AP Show More Show Less 21 of27
22 of27 FILE - World War II British D-Day veteran Bernard Morgan, aged 95, who was a sergeant decoder in the Royal Air Force 83 Group Control Centre and landed at Gold beach on the afternoon of June 6, 1944, speaks to the 'D-Day Darlings' singing group after they posed for a group photograph on the 'D-Day 75 Garden', for the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Chelsea Flower Show, in London, Monday, May 20, 2019. World-renowned and quintessentially British, the annual show is a celebration of horticultural excellence and innovation. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
23 of27 FILE - Princess Elizabeth, wearing ATS uniform, lays her wreath at the foot of the Cenotaph in London beside the King's wreath during the Remembrance Day observances on Nov. 10, 1946. Show More Show Less 24 of27
25 of27 FILE - Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Commandant Lynda Rose, right, inspects vintage vehicles used by the First Aid Nursing Yeomanry, in which she herself served during WWII. The vehicles assembled in the quadrangle of Buckingham Palace, London on June 28, 2007, to mark the centenary of the corps. Fiona Hanson/AP Show More Show Less
26 of27 FILE - Chelsea Pensioners raise their hats as they offer three cheers for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, as they take part in their Founders Day parade in London, Thursday, June 7, 2012. The Royal Hospital Chelsea has been caring for Britain's veteran soldiers since its foundation by King Charles II in 1682, the veterans known as Chelsea Pensioners are easily identifiable by their traditional red coats. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
27 of27
LONDON (AP) — The long goodbye for Queen Elizabeth II is a reminder of a broader truth playing out with little fanfare across Britain: The nation is bidding farewell to the men and women who fought the country’s battles during World War II.
The queen, who served as a mechanic and truck driver in the last months of the war, was a tangible link to the sailors, soldiers, airmen, marines and others who signed up to do their bit in a war that killed 384,000 service personnel and 70,000 British civilians.