Quaran-TWEEN Lego Challenge May 23

The Milford Publlic Library will hold a Quaran-TWEEN Lego Challenge via Zoom, for tweens in grades 4-8 who can participate in Lego challenges on Saturday, May 23, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Get the list of challenges upon registration and build them ahead of time, then share them with the group via Zoom.

We will vote on our favorites in each category and crown the Quaran-TWEEN Champ.

Email the Young Adult librarian at dvalenzano@milforct.gov to obtain the challenge list, Zoom ID, and password for this virtual tween challenge.

Visit milfordlibrary.org for more information.