Q&A session for young adults via Zoom May 28

The Milford Health Department is a vital part of the Milford community and the Health Director, Deepa Joseph, has been an integral part of making sure things in Milford run as best as possible, especially since the hit of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Students in grades 6-12 are invited to join the Milford Public Library in a Question & Answer session via Zoom for young adults only with Health Director Deepa Joseph. She will be available to answer your questions on COVID-19, what you can do as a community member, careers in public health, and more.

Email the Young Adult librarian at dvalenzano@milforct.gov to obtain the Zoom ID and password for the Q&A session on Thursday, May 28, from 6-7 p.m. Be prepared with your question(s) or email them ahead of time. Visit milfordlibrary.org for more information.