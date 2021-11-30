Q&A: Mel Brooks, 95, is still riffing JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer Nov. 30, 2021 Updated: Nov. 30, 2021 2:56 p.m.
1 of14 FILE - Actor-director-writer Mel Brooks poses next to a framed poster of his 1974 film "Blazing Saddles" in Los Angeles on July 23, 1991. Brooks released a memoir, "All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business." Nick Ut Show More Show Less
2 of14 FILE - Honoree Mel Brooks speaks to the audience during the American Film Institute's 41st Lifetime Achievement Award Gala in Los Angeles on June 6, 2013. Brooks released a memoir, "All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 FILE - Kennedy Center honorees Mel Brooks, left, works the crowd as Dave Brubeck laughs at the White House in Washington on Dec. 6, 2009. Brooks released a memoir, "All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business." Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 This cover image released by Ballantine shows "All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business" by Mel Brooks. (Ballantine via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 FILE - Comedian Mel Brooks is photographed in his New York City apartment in May 1966. Brooks released a memoir, "All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business." AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 FILE - Mel Brooks and his wife Anne Bancroft arrive for 75th anniversary gala for Time magazine at Radio City Music Hall in New York on March 3, 1998. Brooks released a memoir, "All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business." Mark Lennihan Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 FILE - Carl Reiner,left, and Mel Brooks, accept the Legend Award at the eighth annual TV Land Awards in Los Angeles on April 17, 2010. Brooks released a memoir, "All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business." Spencer Weiner/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 FILE - Actor, comedian and writer, Mel Brooks, holds up his 2015 National Medal of Arts awarded to him by President Barack Obama during a ceremony at the White House in Washington on Sept. 22, 2016. Brooks released a memoir, "All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business." Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 FILE - Thomas Meehan, left, and Mel Brooks, from "The Producers," accept the award for best book of a musical during the 55th annual Tony Awards in New York on June 3, 2001. Brooks released a memoir, "All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business." Suzanne Plunkett/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
NEW YORK (AP) — Leave it to Mel Brooks to blurb his own memoir.
There, along with laudatory quotes from Billy Crystal, Norman Lear, Conan O'Brien and others is one from “M. Brooks," who hails “All About Me!” as: "Not since the Bible have I read anything so powerful and poignant. And to boot — it’s a lot funnier!”