Purdue, Duke Energy exploring small nuclear plant for campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University and Duke Energy plan to jointly explore the feasibility of using advanced nuclear energy to meet the campus's long-term energy needs and reduce its carbon footprint, they announced Wednesday.

Purdue and Duke intend to study power produced through small modular reactors, or SMRs, which are significantly smaller than traditional nuclear power plants. An SMR could meet current and future needs for the West Lafayette campus and provide excess power to the state’s electric grid. SMRs can be prefabricated off site, saving money and time in construction.