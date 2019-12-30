Puppy brings comfort to North Carolina officers, dispatchers

Elizabeth Martin gives Mila, a therapy dog, a treat while Mila makes the rounds at the Fayetteville 911 communications center in City Hall on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Fayetteville, N.C. (Andrew Craft/The Fayetteville Observer via AP) less Elizabeth Martin gives Mila, a therapy dog, a treat while Mila makes the rounds at the Fayetteville 911 communications center in City Hall on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Fayetteville, N.C. (Andrew Craft/The ... more Photo: Andrew Craft, AP Photo: Andrew Craft, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Puppy brings comfort to North Carolina officers, dispatchers 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Fayetteville police officers and 911 dispatchers deal with stressful situations, and to help them get through those tough days is Mila.

Mila, a 17-week-old schnauzer, will soon be a therapy dog. In January, she will start the first part of her training, said Renee Thompson, who is Mila’s handler and the 911 center coordinator.

Mila is the second dog to serve as a therapy dog, joining a dog named Miranda who has been with both departments since 2017. She is a pit bull and boxer mix.

“In the highly stressful world of law enforcement, there is an increased risk of heart disease,” said Sgt. Jeremy Glass, a spokesman with the Fayetteville Police Department. “Studies have shown that therapy dogs provide natural stress relief.”

Glass and Thompson said having a therapy dog has been effective given the line of work for officers and dispatchers.

Once a week for seven weeks, Mila will take part in puppy kindergarten training. It will be the first of two series of training sessions she will complete. The training will prepare Mila to obtain her license as a therapy dog.

She will learn basic commands such as sit, stay and leave it, and learn to socialize with other dogs, Thompson said.

When she turns a year old in August, Mila will complete the final stage of her training. Once she passes all of the required components, she will become a licensed therapy dog. She is intended to become a part of the community. She will participate in school tours when students visit City Hall.

Mila, who came from Zebulon, has been a part of the workday at the 911 communication center since Oct. 7. Thompson purchased Mila with the goal of her becoming a therapy dog.

“Having a therapy dog will help dispatchers work through stressful days by being able to step away for a few minutes with Mila,” Thompson said.

Thompson said it is a joy to see how Mila makes people feel, and that the dog changes the whole atmosphere.

“I can’t imagine not having a therapy dog, because I see the way Mila puts smiles on people’s faces when they see her,” Thompson said. “When (you) have people going out of their way to make a special trip to the second floor to see Mila.”