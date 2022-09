This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — Pumpkin Delight Elementary School — the oldest school building in the district — is getting a makeover.

Dignitaries from school, city and state were all in attendance at the school grounds at 24 Art St. Thursday for a groundbreaking marking the start of the major renovation project. The project is expected to take 16 to 18 months, with an expected completion date of fall 2024, at a cost of $16 million.

"It is important to look to the future as we implement the latest advancements in school facility design, technology and educational delivery," said Principal Sherrod McNeill. "It is truly exciting, and to be honest, I can't wait to get started."

"Today's educational program requires spaces that are much more students centered, teacher facilitated and career focused," said Superintendent Anna Cutaia. "Today's facilities must offer flexibility and technology richness, and yes, all of this for five to 10-year-olds."

The groundbreaking was not lost on the school's students.

Fifth grader Mason Fino said he is happy for students because it's going to be exciting for them to have a new school.

"For me, what I'm most excited about if I was there, is since I'm an athlete there would be the gym, and the media center looks really nice," he said.

Adria Sayaphet, a first grader, said she can't wait to see the finished rooms.

"I'm excited because they are going to change," she said.

Fifth grader Andre Sayaphet said he was excited to see the changes.

"I think it's going to look really cool in the future," he added.

The renovation project includes building a new multi-purpose room functioning as a gym and cafeteria space, a new kitchen area with storage space, and a new science classroom.

Additional renovations will be made to the current multi-purpose room, converting the space into a new media center. A new secured vestibule system with a greeter station, renovated bathrooms, and the remodeling of the former media center space into bathrooms and breakout space will also be included.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Mayor (Ben) Blake, the Board of Aldermen, other elected officials, parents, other caregivers and the Milford community for their support of Milford Public Schools and this wonderful project," said Board of Education Chair Susan Glennon.

Matt Woods, chair of the permanent school facilities building committee, said the project actually started on Feb. 3, 2020, when the Board of Aldermen assigned the project to the committee.

"That was right before the pandemic started, but despite that, the committee spent dozens of meetings, first selecting the architect and after Tecton Architects were selected, they started preparing plans and specifications," Woods said. "Once we got approval from the state, we selected The Nutmeg Companies, Inc., as the general contractors for the project."