Protesters force delay in vote on vaccine outreach funding

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Angry opponents of the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate forced the postponement of Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting, further jeopardizing $27 million in federal aid to boost New Hampshire’s vaccination efforts.

The Republican-controlled council earlier this month voted to table a request from the Department of Health and Human Services to spend federal pandemic relief money on a public health program manager and a dozen workers to promote the COVID-19 vaccine and address public concerns about it. Republican lawmakers on the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee, which also must approve the request, have done the same.