Protective order against lieutenant gov candidate tossed MICHAEL RUBINKAM, Associated Press May 6, 2022 Updated: May 6, 2022 1:56 p.m.
Republican candidate for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor Teddy Daniels reacts outside the Wayne County Court House in Honesdale, Pa. on Friday, May 6, 2022. Daniels appeared in court on accusations made by his wife that he had been persistently verbally abusive, stalking her at work and keeping her away from family.(Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)
HONESDALE, Pa. (AP) — A judge dismissed a temporary protective order against a candidate for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor on Friday after his attorneys attacked the motivation and credibility of the candidate's wife, who had testified he was verbally abusive and made threats.
Teddy Daniels claimed vindication after the ruling by President Judge Janine Edwards, telling reporters outside the Wayne County Courthouse, “Justice was served today in a court of law. I’m going to go see my son.”
