Protecting consumers’ data focus of NY hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — New York lawmakers are asking for public input on ways to better protect consumer data and privacy online.

The state Senate Standing Committee on Internet and Technology is holding a hearing Friday.

Consumer advocates and representatives of internet companies are set to testify. Lawmakers are exploring how to protect consumers who face the sale of personal data by Google, Amazon, Facebook and other internet companies.

Democratic Sen. Kevin Thomas tells Newsday he’ll sponsor legislation to require companies to better inform consumers about how they collect, use and sell their personal information. The senator says regulations and oversight are needed to update state laws and protect consumers.