Protected areas cover a sixth of Earth's land and freshwater CHRISTINA LARSON, AP Science Writer May 19, 2021
1 of9 FILE - This Feb. 25, 2019 photo provided by the Galapagos National Park shows a hammerhead shark nursery which was recently discovered in Santa Cruz, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature lists hammerhead sharks as endangered species that have suffered sharply declining numbers in recent years around the world. (Galapagos National Park Photo via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 file photo, journalists and scientists document the release of an Andean condor into the wild by Bolivian veterinarians, on the outskirts of Choquekhota, Bolivia. Two endangered Bolivian condors were released after recovering from a fall in February, as part of a project run by a state conservation program for the Andean condor. Juan Karita/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE - In this Wednesday, July 29, 2020 file photo, elephants cross the road in the Kruger National Park, South Africa. Animals have had the country's world-famous wildlife parks to themselves because of lockdown rules that barred international tourists and made it illegal for South Africans to travel between provinces for vacations. Shiraaz Mohamed/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2017 file photo, a group of women from the "hargila army" walk to attend an awareness meeting on protecting the Greater Adjutant Stork in Dadara village, west of Gauhati, India. For decades the big and awkward looking carnivore and scavenging bird was the object of revulsion in its home in northeast India until a group of women took it upon themselves to save the endangered bird. Anupam Nath/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE - In this Tuesday, April 16, 2019 file photo, Maria Coelho da Fonseca Machado Moraes, nicknamed Dona Graça, delivers young trees that she raised, to the ONG Golden Lion Tamarin Association in Silva Jardim, Brazil. She collaborates with a nonprofit group called Save the Golden Lion Tamarin, which works to protect and restore the forest habitat of the endangered namesake monkey. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE - This June 30, 2017 remote camera image released by the U.S. Forest Service shows a female gray wolf and her mate with a pup born in 2017 in the wilds of Lassen National Forest in Northern California, A California judge has upheld protection for gray wolves under the state's Endangered Species Act, rejecting a challenge from ranchers and farmers. The judge in San Diego ruled Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 that California was right when it listed wolves as endangered in 2014. (U.S. Forest Service via AP, File) Uncredited/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
WASHINGTON (AP) — Roughly a sixth of the planet’s land and freshwater area now lies within protected or conservation areas, according to a United Nations report released Wednesday.
Next comes the hard part. The world needs to ensure that those regions are actually effectively managed to stabilize the climate and to curb biodiversity loss while also increasing the total area of protected places, scientists say.
