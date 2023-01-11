Prosecutors drop appeals against 2 ex-cops in Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday accepted the government's request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd.

The one-page filings in the cases of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao gave few details. In July, Federal Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Kueng to three years in prison and Thao to 3 1/2 years. Those sentences were lower than what federal prosecutors had sought. The court docket indicated there had been little activity in the case since prosecutors filed their notices of appeal in September.