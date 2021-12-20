Prosecutors begin explaining indictment at MH17 trial MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Dec. 20, 2021 Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 5:46 a.m.
1 of17 Anton Kotte, center, who lost his son, daughter-in-law and grandson, arrives outside the court for the ongoing trial and criminal proceedings regarding the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, at the high security court at Schiphol airport, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Prosecutors are scheduled to begin explaining evidence and their case to judges Monday in the murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with involvement in downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Netherlands (AP) — Prosecutors on Monday began explaining evidence and their indictment to judges in the murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with involvement in downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew.
Prosecutors are scheduled to take three days to walk judges through the indictment at hearings in a top-security courtroom on the outskirts of Schiphol Airport — the departure point for the Boeing 777, which was heading for Kuala Lumpur when — according to prosecutors and international investigators — it was shot down.