Prosecutor: Fatal Italy avalanche likely unpredictable event LUCA BRUNO and FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press July 6, 2022 Updated: July 6, 2022 8:57 a.m.
Hikers walk past the Marmolada mountain and the Punta Rocca glacier near Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, where an avalanche broke loose on Sunday, sending tons of ice, snow, and rocks onto hikers.
A vie of the Marmolada mountain and the Punta Rocca glacier near Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, where an avalanche broke loose on Sunday, sending tons of ice, snow, and rocks onto hikers.
Italian Carabinieri police officers arrive at Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to investigate over an avalanche that broke loose on Sunday from the Punta Rocca glacier sending tons of ice, snow, and rocks onto hikers.
Flowers are seen next to a refrigerated container where the bodies of the people who died under the Punta Rocca glacier avalanche are kept in Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. An avalanche broke loose on Sunday, sending tons of ice, snow, and rocks onto hikers.
A view of the Marmolada mountain hut seen in front of the Punta Rocca glacier near Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, where an avalanche broke loose on Sunday, sending tons of ice, snow, and rocks onto hikers.
Italian Carabinieri police officers arrive at Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to investigate over an avalanche that broke loose on Sunday from the Punta Rocca glacier sending tons of ice, snow, and rocks onto hikers.
9 of9
CANAZEI, Italy (AP) — Authorities said conditions in the Italian Alps were too unstable Wednesday for search teams and dogs to work on the mountain where five people remained missing after a fatal weekend avalanche.
Seven people were killed after an enormous chunk of a glacier broke off Sunday, sending an avalanche of ice and rocks thundering across a trail where hikers were enjoying warm, sunny weather.
LUCA BRUNO and FRANCES D'EMILIO