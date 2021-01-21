Proposed pharmaceutical plant for Petersburg plans 180 jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A non-profit organization announced Thursday that it is planning a new pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Petersburg that’s expected to create more than 180 new jobs and make drugs for treatment of COVID-19 and other diseases.

State officials announced Thursday that Civica Inc., a nonprofit organization formed by various U.S. healthcare providers, plans to invest $124.5 million to establish its first in-house pharmaceutical manufacturing operation in Petersburg, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. It’s to be located adjacent to an existing pharmaceuticals factory operated by AMPAC Fine Chemicals.