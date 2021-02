Meg Kinnard/AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some lawmakers want to give South Carolina voters another chance to decide if they elect the education superintendent less than three years after they rejected the idea.

A proposal that would put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to decide if the state's top education official is elected or appointed by the governor passed a House subcommittee Thursday on a 3-2 vote. All three Republicans votes yes, and the two Democrats voted no.