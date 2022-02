PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The property manager of a Rhode Island condominium complex has been charged by federal prosecutors with improperly using the condo association's debit card to withdraw nearly $50,000 from ATMs at a Massachusetts casino.

Cheryl Sullivan, 67, who is the chair of the Board of Tax Assessors for the town of Dedham, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday and arraigned in U.S. District Court in Providence on five counts of wire fraud.