Propane Tank Collection Day Sept. 21

The Milford Fire Department will be conducting a free Propane Tank Collection Day on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The Milford Fire Department will be conducting a free Propane Tank Collection Day on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 55 Seemans Lane.

The collection is for Milford residents only and proof of residency is required.

Tanks should be transported in an upright position; Preferable driver only transporting the tank(s); Valve must be in the closed position; Full, partially filled, and empty 20 pound tanks will be accepted; Don’t vent the tank prior to transporting; Tanks should be secured in place to prevent accidental tip-over; Tanks should be transported with the vehicle windows open; No smoking during the transport of the tank or in the drop off area.

For more information, call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 203-874-6321, Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.