Promises of Brexit bonanza look fishy for seafood industry

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - In this picture taken Tuesday, Sept 3, 2019, a hand with the middle finger raised is painted over an EU flag, at right, on the trawler's front bulk-head of a fisherman boat in the port of Eyemouth, south coast of Edinburgh, Scotland. In their drive to uncouple Britain from the European Union, pro-Brexit campaigners have turned fishing into one of their battlegrounds. But while some seafood industry workers want out of the EU, others are alarmed at the prospect of losing frictionless access to EU consumers. less EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - In this picture taken Tuesday, Sept 3, 2019, a hand with the middle finger raised is painted over an EU flag, at right, on the trawler's front bulk-head of a fisherman boat in the port of ... more Photo: Francois Mori, AP Photo: Francois Mori, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Promises of Brexit bonanza look fishy for seafood industry 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

EYEMOUTH, Scotland (AP) — In their drive to uncouple Britain from the European Union, pro-Brexit campaigners have turned fishing into one of their battlegrounds.

But while some seafood industry workers want out of the EU, others are alarmed at the prospect of losing frictionless access to EU consumers.

Seafood harvested from Scottish waters must be whisked quickly to EU markets to stay fresh, but Brexit could create problems. A holdup on the long, usually obstacle-free journey, even of just half a day, can be fatal for the fragile critters, turning prized seafood into worthless waste.

On Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited a fish market in Scotland to meet with people in the industry after bruising week in Parliament where he is struggling to keep his Brexit plans on track.