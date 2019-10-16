Prominent donors take sides in Tennessee's US Senate race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Donors are choosing sides in Tennessee's open race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander.

During his first few weeks running, Republican Bill Hagerty raised $1.9 million and spent $24,400 through September. Hagerty's contributors included ex-Gov. Bill Haslam, former Congresswoman Diane Black, Nashville Predators Chairman Tom Cigarran and CoreCivic CEO Damon Hininger.

Republican Manny Sethi raised $338,300, loaned his campaign $500,000 and spent $322,300 last quarter, ending September with about $2 million cash. Sethi has loaned his campaign $1 million total.

Sethi's contributors included ex-Gov. Winfield Dunn, state Sen. Janice Bowling and state Reps. Kelly Keisling and Dan Howell.

Republican Josh Gapp loaned his campaign $115,200 and raised $17,300.

Democrat James Mackler raised $348,000 last quarter, including help from actress Susan Sarandon. Mackler spent $168,000 last quarter, with $296,000 remaining.