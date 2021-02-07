Program gives Louisiana inmates a 2nd chance to succeed

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Terrell Joseph has big plans when he gets released from the Lafourche Parish jail.
“I feel that I’m being given a second chance,” the 28-year-old from Raceland said while taking a break from his welding class Saturday. “They’re giving me a real chance to go back into society. I’ve been taking different classes and my credits go toward Nicholls. So when I get out I can go to Nicholls. With this class I’m getting qualifications so that it gives me a better chance to beat the odds.”