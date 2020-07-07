Proceeds from brick sales to benefit church

First United Church of Christ (Congregational) is receiving orders now through Oct. 1, 2020 for personalized bricks lining the walkway in front of its historic meetinghouse.

Proceeds from brick sales will benefit the church’s operating fund which helps pay for maintaining its historical buildings as well as their many Community Outreach Ministries.

First United Church of Christ (Congregational) runs Food 2 Kids Milford helping to keep over 160 of Milford’s school children fed on weekends; runs the Emma Davis Medical Equipment Ministry which lends over 500 pieces of medical equipment each year to anyone in need; runs a Food Closet Ministry that gives food to Milford residents who need help, supports the Beth El Center and many other community organizations.

Bricks may be purchased for $125 online at firstchurchofmilford.org (clicking the online giving option). To purchase through the mail, contact Michele Steinlauf, 203-258-8182 or shelly7@optonline.net.

Each brick is 4 x 8 inches long with three lines of lettering and up to 18 characters per line. Your brick can be purchased in memory of a loved one, in honor of someone special in your life for a birthday, wedding, communion, confirmation, graduation, etc. or simply just to have your name among those already in place at this historical site. The first 100 bricks were sold in honor of the church’s 375th anniversary in 2014.

