BATH, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard and marine inspectors are investigating why a historic schooner, owned and operated by the Maine Maritime Museum, capsized on Friday evening, sending 15 passengers and three crew into the waters of the Kennebec River.

All 18 people were successfully rescued and all were wearing life vests when emergency responders arrived. One woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution after being in the cold water, according to news reports.